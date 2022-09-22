Reports from early in Thursday’s practice indicated Justin Herbert was doing more than Wednesday. That’s a good sign for his availability this week.

But the Chargers’ practice report Thursday did not change.

Herbert remained limited, participating in individual drills only as he recovers from fractured rib cartilage. Backup Chase Daniel is taking first-team reps in team drills.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was asked about his game plan considering the uncertainty about whether Herbert can play and how much he can do.

“You have your game plan, and there are a handful of plays that might be Justin only, but you put a plan together and most of it spans whatever quarterback plays,” Lombardi said. “I think we will be all right. There might be a handful of plays that we scratch out if Justin is not playing, but we will be ready.”

Receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) also remained limited as did tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (foot).

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (knee) were out again.

Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen remain limited in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk