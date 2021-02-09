Justin Herbert: Just being in the conversation with Justin Jefferson was an honor

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year by an overwhelming margin, receiving 41 of the 50 votes.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson got the remaining nine.

Reasonable arguments could be made for both players for the honor, with Jefferson setting a Super Bowl-era record for rookie receiving yards at 1,400.

But Herbert plays quarterback, and was also deserving after setting several rookie passing records.

During his Tuesday press conference, Herbert was humble when asked how he felt about winning the award over Jefferson by such a wide gap.

“For me, to be even in the conversation was pretty special,” Herbert said. “And I know how special Justin Jefferson is and just being able to watch what he’s been able to do was incredible. So just to be in the same conversation as him was a huge honor to me.”

When the award was announced on Saturday, Jefferson tweeted, “See ya next season.”

Regardless of who won the offensive rookie of the year, both Herbert and Jefferson are poised to be major contributors on their respective teams for years to come.

