Justin Herbert joins Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes in elite territory

Justin Herbert is on a tear.

The former Oregon quarterback took over the starting role for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and hasn't looked back.

On Sunday, all his hard work paid off with a 39-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first victory of Herbert's career.

Not only did he help his team pick up the win, he did so with another impressive game.

Herbert ended the game 27-for-43 for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

It was another solid performance in a string of nothing but solid performances from the rookie.

In fact, it put him in some very elite company.

With his performance Sunday, Herbert became just the second quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 250 yards in each of his first five starts. The other player - 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Justin Herbert's first five starts:

▫️311 passing yards, 2 total TD

▫️330 passing yards, 70.4% completion %, 1 TD

▫️290 passing yards, 80% completion %, 3 TD

▫️264 passing yards, 4 TD

▫️347 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, 4 total TD



A star in the making. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2020

Mahomes set the standard, passing for 250 or more yards in his first 10 starts.

The only difference is that Herbert pulled off the feat in his rookie season, whereas Mahomes did it mainly in his sophomore season (his first start came in the final week of his rookie season).

Mahomes isn't the only player that Herbert is having his name linked to. The young quarterback is also putting up special numbers when it comes to throwing the deep ball.

Herbert is tied for the league lead for touchdown passes of 20 yards or more with eight. The player he is tied with - Russell Wilson, the current MVP frontrunner and a player widely regarded to have the best deep ball in the league.

Most TDs on throws 20+ yards downfield this season



▪️ Justin Herbert - 8

▪️ Russell Wilson - 8 pic.twitter.com/C6eTIBXZOf — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2020

Starting your career like Mahomes. Throwing the deep pass like Wilson. I guess you could say Herbert is doing pretty well.

But that's not all.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Herbert is the fifth quarterback since 1970 to have three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game, within the first five games of their career. The others being Deshaun Watson, Marc Bulger, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien.

Herbert is also the first Chargers quarterback pull it off since Dan Fouts, also a former Oregon quarterback, did so in 1983.

So, yeah. To say Herbert is off to a hot start would be an understatement.

