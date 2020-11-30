Justin Herbert joins elite company Patrick Mahomes in latest NFL accomplishment originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The list of Justin Herbert achievements in the NFL is growing longer and longer with each passing week.

Despite the Los Angeles Chargers having the worst team record of one-score losses, Herbert continues to be the sole reason why this season in L.A. isn’t a complete waste of time.

The Chargers have their quarterback of the future and that’s reason to smile in 2020.

On Sunday on the road at the Buffalo Bills, Herbert recorded yet another 300+ yard passing game. He completed 31-of-52 passes averaging 6.1 yards per pass, one touchdown and one interception in the 27-17 loss. It wasn’t his best game of the season, but Herbert showed off the cannon he has for an arm.

Regardless of the loss (3-8), Herbert joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his latest accomplishment.

Only 2 QBs in NFL history have thrown for 3,000 yards over their first 10 career starts:



- Patrick Mahomes

- Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/4md8OnK6pu — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2020

Not bad company to be in at all.

Herbert’s first career NFL start was back in week 2 hosting Kansas City. It took an overtime period to determine a winner, and even though Kansas City came out on top 23-20, Herbert caught Mahomes’ eye.

“He made a lot of plays when they needed him to,” said Herbert after that week two matchup. “When it was third and long, third and short, he took to his feet and got the first down. So, that’s one of those plays where you cover as many guys as you can, and a guy like that has legs to run.

It was really tough defending him and was really fun to watch him.

Justin Herbert on facing Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season with the Chiefs (10-1) and the NFL’s current passing leader with 3,497 total yards.

Something Herbert can do that Mahomes hasn't, however, is being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year: Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith in 2017 and Herbert is the front-runner in 2020.