Justin Herbert honored for success on the field and in the classroom

The William V. Campbell Award is given annually to the college football player that is not only one of the best in the sport but is one of the best in the classroom as well.

This season's recipient: Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Herbert is a special talent. Duck fans know this. But, for as talented as he is on the gridiron, he may be more talented in his studies.

To be considered for the William V. Campbell Award, one must possess at least a 3.2 GPA. Herbert, well, he has 4.01 GPA. The General Science major studies for finals just as hard as he studies game film.

In fact, on the flight to New York for the ceremony, Herbert spent time working on his final exams.

Just landed with the Herbert family in New York, where the Campbell Trophy will be awarded at a @NFFNetwork ceremony Tuesday.



Justin Herbert, one of the finalists, spent part of the flight working on a paper for final exams this upcoming week at @uoregon. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/m9ceni4Vqy



— Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 9, 2019

Herbert and members of the team have been in New York for the past few days, but on Tuesday night Herbert was officially handed the trophy. Here are some of the sights and sounds from the Big Apple:

Exemplary both on and off the field.

Thank you QB1.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GT5ded2HQj

— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 11, 2019

Justin Herbert was just awarded the "Academic Heisman," becoming just the second #Pac12 player to receive the prestigious award. Details: https://https://t.co/ixEBdmOmvK#goducks #campbelltrophy — University of Oregon (@uoregon) December 11, 2019

A couple of outstanding football families got acquainted this evening prior to the @NFFNetwork banquet in New York. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/PUSNC90yrF — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 10, 2019

Congrats to @oregonfootball's Justin Herbert, the 2019 recipient of the #CampbellTrophy Presented by @MazdaUSA!



Dino Bernacchi, chief marketing officer for Mazda North American Operations, presented the trophy pic.twitter.com/p7DgBiRxCY



— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) December 11, 2019

Undoubtedly, there will be more awards to come for this tremendous student-athlete.

