Justin Herbert honored for success on the field and in the classroom

Chris Burkhardt

The William V. Campbell Award is given annually to the college football player that is not only one of the best in the sport but is one of the best in the classroom as well.

This season's recipient: Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Herbert is a special talent. Duck fans know this. But, for as talented as he is on the gridiron, he may be more talented in his studies.

To be considered for the William V. Campbell Award, one must possess at least a 3.2 GPA. Herbert, well, he has 4.01 GPA. The General Science major studies for finals just as hard as he studies game film. 

In fact, on the flight to New York for the ceremony, Herbert spent time working on his final exams. 

Herbert and members of the team have been in New York for the past few days, but on Tuesday night Herbert was officially handed the trophy. Here are some of the sights and sounds from the Big Apple:

Undoubtedly, there will be more awards to come for this tremendous student-athlete. 

