Justin Herbert’s historic Week 15 performance commemorated in Hall of Fame

In a week where Bo Nix returned to Eugene and Dan Lanning secured an incredible recruiting class for the Oregon Ducks, it’s easy to forget about the history made by former quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert wasn’t his sharpest in LA’s 17-14 win over Tennessee on Sunday, throwing for 313 yards with a pair of interceptions and no touchdowns.

However, he did become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons – and that accomplishment will forever be immortalized in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Herbert’s hand towel and playsheet wristband from Sunday’s game have arrived at the museum for display – according to a tweet from the official Pro Football Hall of Fame twitter account.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame@chargers QB Justin Herbert’s hand towel & playsheet wristband that he was using during last Sunday’s win against Tennessee, when he became the first QB in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards in each of his first 3 seasons. 📹 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/td0oXtniLZ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 23, 2022

Herbert is in a bit of a third-year slump, with his 21 touchdown passes far lower than his rookie and sophomore season totals of 31 and 38.

The Chargers are 8-6 on the year ahead of a road game in Indianapolis on the 26th.

List

Where the newest Ducks rank amongst Oregon's highest-rated commits in school history

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire