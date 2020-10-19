Justin Herbert’s happy birthday message to brother Patrick will melt your heart originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There’s another Herbert in town making his own legacy in the Oregon Football program.

His name is Patrick Herbert and he is the younger brother of former Duck quarterback Justin Herbert.

While Justin’s NFL career has taken off not even halfway into his rookie season, Patrick has entered his redshirt freshman year in Eugene, Oregon. Part of the reason why Justin decided to forgo the 2019 NFL Draft and return to Oregon for his senior season was the chance to play with his younger brother.

The two were sensational at Sheldon High School just a few miles down the road from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Patrick came out of high school ranked a four-star tight end recruit by ESPN, 247sports and Rivals as well as the No. 1 prospect from the state of Oregon in the 2019 class. He held offers from Penn State, Nebraska, Florida, California and Oregon State before committing to Oregon.

Also to note, Justin and Patrick’s older brother Mitchell went on to have a promising football career at Montana State University. Football runs in the Herbert family.

On Sunday, Justin shared a few (adorable) photos to his Instagram Stories in honor of Patrick’s birthday:

“Happy birthday to the best athlete in the house!!”

Although Patrick utilized his redshirt last season, many coaches still raved about the tight end and his progress throughout the season. The Oregon tight end room runs deep with seniors Cam McCormick and Hunter Kampmoyer followed by sophomore Spencer Webb, but keep an eye out for Patrick to get some playing time in Eugene this year especially with coaches using more of their depth this shortened season.

Happy belated birthday, Patrick!

