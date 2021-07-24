Justin Herbert given 10th-best NFL MVP odds for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After having arguably the best statistical season for a rookie quarterback in NFL history, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year enters 2021 with all sorts of hype.

Including some darkhorse MVP buzz?

PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, has given Justin Herbert the 10th-best odds to win MVP next season at +2000, just ahead of Ryan Tannehill (+2200) and Baker Mayfield (+2800).

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

Patrick Mahomes is the heavy favorite to win the award at +450, followed by Josh Allen (+1100), Tom Brady (+1200), Aaron Rodgers (+1400), Russell Wilson (+1400), Lamar Jackson (+1500), Dak Prescott (+1500), Kyler Murray (+1500) and Matthew Stafford (+1900).

In fact, Mahomes won the award in his first season starting for Kansas City after spending his rookie season on the sidelines. Lamar Jackson also won MVP in his sophomore season in 2019.

Last season, Herbert threw for 4336 yards and 31 touchdowns with a 66.66% completion percentage against 10 interceptions. He also recorded 5 touchdowns rushing.