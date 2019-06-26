Justin Herbert gearing up for final Duck season, invited to Manning Passing Academy originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is not lounging by the pool this summer. Actually, that is unconfirmed. He probably is spending some time fishing. Herbert, the potential top quarterback selection in the 2020 NFL draft, is headed to the Manning Passing Academy.

Herbert is one of 35 quarterbacks invited to participate in the premiere offseason quarterback camp in the country, which takes place from June 27-30 in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Other notable quarterbacks invited to the Manning Passing Academy include Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Georgia's Jake Fromm.

Also joining Herbert from the Pac-12 conference is: Stanford's KJ Costello, USC's JT Daniels, Colorado's Steven Montez and Arizona's Rhett Rodriguez.

The Eugene-Native and the other quarterbacks will spend four days working out and acting as counselors to high school quarterbacks that will be attending.

The event is an opportunity to practice with Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning. Herbert gets to watch film, learn tips and advice from the Mannings on how they prepared in the offseason.

It's not Herbert's first encounter with Peyton Manning. He said he spoke with Peyton as he was making his decision to enter the 2019 NFL draft or not. According to The Athletic, Manning's advice was to push aside emotion and consider the short and long term ramifications of each choice.

Herbert's decision to stay for his senior season is the same that Manning made 23 years ago with hopefully the same result: selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

His junior campaign flashed brilliance that caused NFL scouts to once project him as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft had he chosen to leave school. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdown passes last season with eight interceptions.

Herbert enters his final season as a Duck with a streak of 28 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, the longest in the nation. His veteran offensive line is projected to be the best in the country and he has plenty of weapons to sling the ball to. His leadership skills have grown immensely, altering the perception of his shy personality. Now, Herbert is receiving instruction from legends at his position.

It's a dangerous combo that has Ducks fans counting down the days until kickoff.