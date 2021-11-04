Justin Herbert has full practice Thursday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to a full practice Thursday, a day after his hand injury limited him.

Herbert originally injured his hand Sept. 26 against the Chiefs in Week 3. He has played every offensive snap this season. Herbert, though, appeared to aggravate the injury when he hit his hand on a Patriots defender on his follow through.

Herbert has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Herbert was the only change to the team’s practice report.

Starting cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion protocol), reserve safety Alohi Gilman (ankle) and backup running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) remained out of practice.

Justin Herbert has full practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 'You are not alone': EU lawmakers tell Taiwan

    You are not alone.That was the message EU lawmakers had for Taiwan on Thursday (November 4) during their first official visit to the island.The EU delegation is seeking to foster stronger ties with Taipei as it faces rising pressure from Beijing.China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own and has not ruled out taking it by force.The three day visit will include exchanges with Taiwanese officials on threats such as disinformation and cyber attacks.French MEP Raphael Glucksmann leads the delegation:"We came here with a very simple, very clear message. You are not alone. Europe is standing with you, by you, in the defence of freedom and the defence of rule of law and human dignity.""We are all in the same boat in this world-wide confrontation between authoritarian regimes and democracies, and it's high-time for us in the European Union to show that we are in the same boat. So our visit should be considered as an important first step."Taiwan does not have formal diplomatic ties with any European nation except tiny Vatican City.Fearing retaliation from Beijing, most countries are unwilling to host senior Taiwanese ministers or send high-level officials to the island.Beijing has been quick to respond to Thursday's meeting, accusing Europe of sending the wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan.During a media briefing, China's foreign ministry said the European side should correct its mistake.

  • James Robinson remains out of practice

    Jaguars running back James Robinson played only eight snaps and had only five touches before leaving Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Urban Meyer said after the game that Robinson has a bruised heel, and after further medical testing Monday, the coach deemed Robinson “day to day.” But Robinson has yet to practice this week [more]

  • Which 4-4 team is the best?

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don rank the Pats, Broncos, Panthers, Browns, and Chiefs heading into Week 9.&nbsp; Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Jets vs. Colts inactives: Corey Davis out for Thursday Night Football

    The Jets will be without Corey Davis for a second straight week when they play the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

  • Arizona QB Murray misses practice again with injured ankle

    Murray hurt his left ankle on the final drive of Arizona's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, which was the team's first loss of the season. “Just taking it one day at a time,” Murray said on Wednesday. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray could play on Sunday even if hasn't practiced up until that point.

  • Eagles vs. Chargers Week 9 injury report: Updates on Javon Hargrave, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

    Eagles vs. Chargers Week 9 injury report: Updates on Javon Hargrave, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

  • Texans claim Eric Wilson off of waivers

    Linebacker Eric Wilson has landed with a new team. The Texans announced that they have claimed Wilson off of waivers. The Eagles dropped Wilson from their roster on Wednesday. Wilson started two of the seven games that he played for the Eagles this season and he played in every game for the Vikings over the [more]

  • Dak Prescott a full participant in Thursday’s practice

    Dak Prescott said earlier in the day it was “safe to say” he will return to the starting lineup Sunday. The Cowboys’ practice report seconded Prescott’s declaration. Prescott was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his right calf on the final play of the Cowboys’ overtime win over the [more]

  • After week of 'emotions,' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to play vs. Denver Broncos

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it is "safe to say" that Dak Prescott will be back on the field for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

  • Op-Ed: How could this happen? Aaron Rodgers didn't get vaccinated and the NFL let him play anyway

    Devastation and disappointment are the emotions one Green Bay Packers fan feels when she learns Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated.

  • Opinion: Aaron Rodgers has COVID. He lied about being vaccinated, and being a team player

    Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Giants' Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III: 'It's important how we articulate our words'

    Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.

  • Aaron Rodgers violated COVID protocol by doing maskless indoor press conferences

    The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]

  • Odell Beckham Jr. picked the perfect time to make a power play

    You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]

  • Devin McCourty admits he's 'blown away' by this part of Mac Jones' development

    Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.

  • Should 49ers have drafted Mac Jones? Joe Montana gives candid take

    49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.

  • 49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

    There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.

  • With Aaron Rodgers out due to Covid-19, Green Bay Packers call on Blake Bortles while playing golf in Florida

    Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.

  • Atkinson on Kyrie Irving's season-ending surgery

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery

  • Stephon Gilmore reveals one issue he had with Patriots before trade to Panthers

    Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.