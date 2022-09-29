Justin Herbert has full practice, but Keenan Allen leaves early

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a full practice for the first time since fracturing rib cartilage against the Chiefs on Sept. 15.

Herbert did not throw during individual drills Wednesday as the Chargers attempt to help him heal.

While Herbert appears to be getting better, receiver Keenan Allen remained limited with his hamstring injury that kept him out in Week 3. Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports Allen left practice with a trainer.

It is unknown whether Allen’s early departure was planned.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle), center Corey Linsley (knee) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) remained limited.

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson (shoulder) had another full practice.

