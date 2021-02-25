Justin Herbert explains what makes Chargers HC Brandon Staley so unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Heading into his second professional season, former Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert is already playing under his second head coach.

But it seems like things with Brandon Staley are off to a good start.

Herbert spoke glowingly of Staley in a recent interview on The Football Jones Podcast with USA Today's Mike Jones. Herbert explained that Staley's experience on both sides of the ball has set him up well to be a head coach.

"He’s been awesome so far," Herbert said of Staley.

He’s a defensive coach, but he’s also played quarterback so he kind of knows both sides of the ball. And whether I want to talk to him about defense or offense, he’s got a great feel for the game.

Justin Herbert on Brandon Staley

"And so I think that’s one of the best aspects of it, is having a coach that has done both. You get him to be able to coach everything. I think that’s maybe a big reason of why he’s such a great defensive coach, is he’s been able to see it through a quarterback’s lens. I think that especially helps me as well, being able to go to him and ask questions because there’s no one better to ask."

Staley played quarterback in college at Dayton and led the team to a 16-5 record in two seasons as a starter. So, his on-field experience in that capacity appears to be helping in his efforts to connect to Herbert.

If Staley can continue to help Herbert develop and grow as he did under Anthony Lynn, Shane Steichen, and Pep Hamilton last year, the sky will be the limit for him. Herbert took home Rookie of the Year honors for the 2020 NFL season and threw for 4,336 yards and a rookie-record 31 touchdowns in 15 games.

Either way, it's certainly encouraging for Chargers and Ducks fans alike that the duo is getting along so well to start things off. We'll see soon enough if that translates to more tangible production on the field.