Justin Herbert on Draft night plans and his arm strength
Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza caught up with the former Oregon quarterback as he answered the questions about the process, his grandfather, and who will joining him during the Draft. The soon-to-be draft pick joined Yahoo Sports to talk about his partnership with Head & Shoulders. Fans can follow #NFLDraftRedCarpet and check out Justin and other players’ social media channels and the NFL Twitter channel for virtual red carpet videos Thursday afternoon.