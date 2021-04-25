Justin Herbert doing his best to get Penei Sewell to the Chargers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Burrow said publicly he isn’t lobbying for former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase. The question is: Why not?

Kyler Murray had a draft suggestion for Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim last year and admitted publicly he would be “very fond of that pick” if Arizona selected CeeDee Lamb. The Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons instead, but it didn’t hurt for Murray to give Lamb a plug.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t shy about his desire to see former Oregon teammate Penei Sewell to join him in Los Angeles.

The Chargers need a left tackle in the worst way, and Sewell is the draft’s best left tackle. However, that means Sewell isn’t likely to remain on the board when the Chargers select 13th.

“I’m doing my best [to campaign for Sewell],” Herbert told NFL Network. “He’s an incredible player. Whenever you get a tackle like that in the draft, he can change your program. Always a big fan and I’m an even bigger fan of the way he is off the field.”

Sam Tevi, who started 14 games at left tackle for the Chargers last season, signed with the Colts earlier this offseason. The Chargers do not have a good option to protect Herbert’s blindside.

Justin Herbert doing his best to get Penei Sewell to the Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon OT prospect Penei Sewell: Seeing Justin Herbert NFL draft 'slander' hurt

    Penei Sewell, a likely top-10 selection in this year's NFL draft, saw former teammate Justin Herbert get heavily criticized last year.

  • Vikings players who have alluded to switching their numbers

    Which Minnesota Vikings players do you want to see get new numbers for the 2021 NFL season?

  • Ravens to meet with offensive tackle Dennis Kelly

    The Ravens are expected to sign offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva after the draft, but he may not be the only player Baltimore will add at the position. Free agent offensive tackle Dennis Kelly also has a visit scheduled with the Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Titans released Kelly at the start of [more]

  • PFF ranks Chargers roster ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    Find out how Pro Football Focus feels about the Chargers roster heading into the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Penei Sewell on draft expectations

    Sports Pulse: Penei Sewell on Justin Herbert and the noise going into the draft

  • Ex-Titans RT Dennis Kelly to visit with Ravens

    This is the first visit Kelly has taken since being released by the Titans.

  • Washington reportedly showed interest in former Baltimore OT Orlando Brown

    In most mock drafts, you'll see the Washington Football Team getting an offensive tackle in the first or second round. Washington needs to

  • Chiefs set to pick on Day 2 after pre-draft trade for tackle

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only watched the Super Bowl twice since the night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him quite possibly the worst beating of his professional career. Now, the Chiefs have used the NFL draft to make sure that doesn't happen again. The two-time and defending AFC champs traded a package of picks, including the No. 31 overall selection, to the Ravens on Friday for two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.. He'll anchor a revamped offensive front that will include free-agent guard Joe Thuney, former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long and new center Austin Blythe.

  • Apple’s blazing-fast M1 MacBook Pro is down to the lowest price ever at Amazon

    The new M1 MacBook Air is Apple's most affordable laptop you can get with the new M1 chipset. You know, the SoC that's making tons of waves in the industry right now. This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to computer crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much — especially while Amazon is discounting the MacBook Air by $100. This laptop is lightning-fast indeed, but there's another M1-powered Apple notebook that's even more powerful. Do you want to get the best possible performance out of your new Apple laptop? If so, you're likely considering a brand new Apple M1 MacBook Pro instead of the Air. If that is indeed the case, we have some great news: Now is the time to pull the trigger because Amazon is offering huge $150 discounts on both the 256GB model and the 512GB version! Anyone looking for the fastest and most powerful Apple computers ever made now has three models to choose from: the new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Soon, there will be a fourth when the new M1 iMac is released. And despite how insanely powerful these computers are and despite the fact that they're still pretty much brand new, Amazon has been offering various discounts on all three models ever since late last year. Apple's new Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop, and you'll be shocked at how affordable it is considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is also on sale with discounts up to $100. But it should go without saying that the most exciting new M1-powered computer is the M1 MacBook Pro — and Amazon just slashed this incredible laptop to its lowest price ever. The M1 MacBook Pro was between $50 and $60 off ahead of the holidays last year. Procrastination rarely pays off, yet this time around you'll be very glad that you missed those deals. Head over to Amazon today and you'll find that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage is $150 off. And if you want to bump your storage space up to 512GB you'll still save $150! Both of those deals offer all-time low prices for Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro models, but we have no idea how much longer Amazon's awesome sale will last. That means it could be now or never. M1 MacBook Pro Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning M1 MacBook Air Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick shares what really jumped out at him about Ron Rivera

    Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says what really jumped out at him about coach Ron Rivera.

  • Chargers address glaring positions of need in The Athletic’s beat writer mock draft

    The Athletic's Daniel Popper struck gold for the Chargers in the two-round mock draft.

  • LeBron James: The NBA is better when the Knicks are winning

    LeBron James chose not to be part of turning around the New York Knicks but he's happy to see it.

  • Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald’s pending decision does not affect our draft plans

    Larry Fitzgerald has yet to announce whether or not he intends to play in the 2021 season. But if he decides to come back, it appears the Cardinals will have a place for him. While head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted on Thursday he had spoken with Fitzgerald about golf and other topics, the wide receiver [more]

  • 48-year-old Fred Brathwaite called into emergency action for AHL's Henderson Silver Knights

    48-year-old Fred Brathwaite, who made 254 NHL appearances and last played in 2012, was called up on an emergency basis by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

  • In-depth notes, observations and takeaways from USC's 12th spring practice

    All of the big plays, notable injuries, offensive line arrangements, freshman QB highlights, etc., from Saturday.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft with trades

    2021 NFL mock draft with trades

  • Finau-Champ, Hovland-Ventura share 2nd-round lead at Zurich

    Tony Finau and Cameron Champ shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with the Norwegian duo of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura. “I know we’re having a good time with this format up to this point,” Finau said about the lone team event on the PGA Tour. Hovland and Ventura had a 69 to match Finau and Champ at 13-under 131.

  • Joel Embiid comes stunningly close to making full-court buzzer beater

    How did this not go in?

  • Soccer-Premier League tells Big Six execs to leave committees: Sky Sports

    Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.

  • Stephen Curry says he's 'gotta be' NBA MVP during hot streak

    Steph has averaged 44.8 points in his last five games.