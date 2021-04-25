Justin Herbert doing his best to get Penei Sewell to the Chargers

BGR

The new M1 MacBook Air is Apple's most affordable laptop you can get with the new M1 chipset. You know, the SoC that's making tons of waves in the industry right now. This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to computer crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much — especially while Amazon is discounting the MacBook Air by $100. This laptop is lightning-fast indeed, but there's another M1-powered Apple notebook that's even more powerful. Do you want to get the best possible performance out of your new Apple laptop? If so, you're likely considering a brand new Apple M1 MacBook Pro instead of the Air. If that is indeed the case, we have some great news: Now is the time to pull the trigger because Amazon is offering huge $150 discounts on both the 256GB model and the 512GB version! Anyone looking for the fastest and most powerful Apple computers ever made now has three models to choose from: the new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Soon, there will be a fourth when the new M1 iMac is released. And despite how insanely powerful these computers are and despite the fact that they're still pretty much brand new, Amazon has been offering various discounts on all three models ever since late last year. Apple's new Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop, and you'll be shocked at how affordable it is considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is also on sale with discounts up to $100. But it should go without saying that the most exciting new M1-powered computer is the M1 MacBook Pro — and Amazon just slashed this incredible laptop to its lowest price ever. The M1 MacBook Pro was between $50 and $60 off ahead of the holidays last year. Procrastination rarely pays off, yet this time around you'll be very glad that you missed those deals. Head over to Amazon today and you'll find that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage is $150 off. And if you want to bump your storage space up to 512GB you'll still save $150! Both of those deals offer all-time low prices for Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro models, but we have no idea how much longer Amazon's awesome sale will last. That means it could be now or never. M1 MacBook Pro Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning M1 MacBook Air Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning