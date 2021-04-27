Justin Herbert ‘doing his best’ to get Chargers to select Penei Sewell at No. 13

Justin Herbert ‘doing his best’ to get Chargers to select Penei Sewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

During his rookie season, Justin Herbert shared the national spotlight with another former Oregon Duck in Marcus Mariota when the two QBs went head to head.

This season, Herbert is lobbying for a former Ducks player to join him in Los Angeles.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Ducks podcast

With the NFL Draft just days away and the Los Angeles Chargers on the clock at No. 13 overall, the Chargers star QB believes Penei Sewell could be the player to protect his blindside for years and years to come.

"I'm doing my best. He's an incredible player," Herbert told NFL Network of a possible reunion with his college teammate.

Whenever you get a tackle like that in the draft, he can change your program. Always a big fan and I'm an even bigger fan of the way he is off the field.

- Justin Herbert on Penei Sewell

Herbert was sacked 32 times during his rookie season, which is tied for 9th most in 2020. With starting left tackle Sam Tevi signing with the Colts earlier this offseason, the Chargers have a void to fill at left tackle.

Sewell has been mocked as high as No. 5 to the Bengals, meaning LA would likely have to trade up to grab the “once in a generation” tackle.

We’ll have to wait until draft day to see if the Chargers snag a left tackle off the Big Board, but Sewell has made it clear that he could see himself in sunny LA alongside Herbert again, and the conversations have been made.

"To block for Herb again, man," said Sewell earlier this month. "I think it's another dream and another, I guess a vision that would be fun, just like you said I blocked for Herb throughout this whole time I've been here in Oregon, and to have that chance, again to share the same field as him would be a dream come true."

[RELATED: Penei Sewell was 'hurt' seeing Justin Herbert slander in last year's NFL draft]