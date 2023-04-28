Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert saw Lamar Jackson’s agreement on a five-year, $260 million deal that includes $185 million guaranteed. How could he not?

Herbert, though, wasn’t openly celebrating.

He and Bengals star Joe Burrow are next in line for long-term extensions, with Jackson’s deal now the starting point in negotiations.

“That’s always part of the process of just being out there and looking around [at] what happens,” Herbert said at the Chargers’ NFL draft party, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I’m just worried about playing football and doing my best to rehab my shoulder.”

General Manager Tom Telesco said earlier this week he had no update on where talks stand, and Herbert was as closemouthed about negotiations. The one-time Pro Bowler said he has no timeline for completion of a deal.

The Chargers haven’t announced yet that they will exercise Herbert’s fifth-year option, but they will. That will put him under contract through 2024.

“I’m kind of left out of those negotiations, and I think my job now, my focus is to be the best quarterback that I can be and to rehab my shoulder,” Herbert said. “I’ve got complete faith in the Chargers organization and the front office. They’ve done such a great job of taking care of us as players, and I’ve loved to be a part of this team, being a part of this organization, and it’s kind of beyond my control of as to what happens now. I’m just doing everything I can that I can control.”

Herbert, 25, is rehabbing a from left shoulder surgery that repaired a torn labrum. He hopes to start light throwing in the coming weeks.

Justin Herbert doesn’t have a timeline for an extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk