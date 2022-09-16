Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib injury ahead of Week 3 game vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture late in a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday.

According to Staley, Herbert is day-to-day with the injury and the team will wait until Wednesday to assess whether he’s ready to return to practice ahead of a Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert, 24, hasn’t missed a game since taking over as the Chargers’ starter in Week 2 of his rookie season. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. Through two games in the 2022 season, Herbert has six touchdowns and one interception.

He appeared to suffer the injury Thursday when he partially landed on the helmet of Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna.

While it’s too early to know Herbert’s status for next Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, the health of the quarterback will loom large all week. Herbert stayed in the game Thursday, but was in visible pain.

This clip of Herbert right here makes me sad ☹️ pic.twitter.com/frciIZW2Qc — Thomas🤩 (@Thomas_L24) September 16, 2022

Behind Herbert on the depth chart is veteran Chase Daniel, who entered the game for just one snap Thursday.

The Jaguars are 0-5 all-time in road games against the Chargers.

