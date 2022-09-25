Justin Herbert delivers deep ball despite fractured rib cartilage

No one was sure Justin Herbert would play Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers welcomed the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fractured rib cartilage suffered in Week 2 had him questionable almost until game time.

Herbert decided to play and the Chargers are glad he did.

Check out this dart for 54 yards to Jalen Guyton.

Herbert had already thrown a TD pass and was nearing 200 yards as the Bolts tried to track down the Jaguars at SoFi.

This Herbert throw left us speechless.

📱: Stream on NFL+ (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/ZBZC88qCv8 — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire