Justin Herbert day-to-day with fracture to rib cartilage

Barry Werner
Justin Herbert was beyond tough in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

He was drilled to the turf by Mike Danna of the Chiefs and remained there for minutes. Herbert eventually got up, walked to the sidelines, and missed the obligatory one play.

He came back in and played the rest of the game in obvious pain.

Herbert still managed to throw some beautiful passes, including one for a touchdown.

So, how injured was he? Tests on Friday revealed Herbert has a fracture to his rib cartilage … not a broken bone.

Indications are the third-year quarterback could play on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Los Angeles does have a bit of a soft spot coming up with the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns after the Jags.

