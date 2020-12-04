Justin Herbert closing in on NFL rookie record for passing touchdowns

Michael David Smith
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is poised to obliterate the NFL record for passing touchdowns by a rookie.

Herbert has already thrown 23 touchdown passes this season, in just 10 games. That’s an unprecedented pace for a rookie quarterback.

With five games to go, if Herbert continues to average 2.3 touchdown passes a game, he’ll finish this season with 35 touchdown passes. The current rookie record is 27 touchdown passes, set by Baker Mayfield in 2018.

Although it’s been a disappointing season for the 3-8 Chargers, they’ve found their franchise quarterback. Herbert looks like he’s ready to be a star in Los Angeles for years to come.

