Justin Herbert cleared to return in second half

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was cleared to return for the second half.

“He’s OK,” coach Brandon Staley told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark at halftime.

Herbert was removed from the game for a required neurological exam after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected for the hit with 30 seconds remaining until halftime.

Herbert returned from the locker room wearing his helmet and warmed up on the sideline before the second half kickoff.

Herbert completed 14 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The Chargers lead 16-10.

