Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert thinks he’ll be asked to do more this year, and he’s happy about that.

Herbert said that under new head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, he’ll be asked to do more at the line of scrimmage and understand more formations and personnel groupings. Herbert said there’s “a lot more put on the quarterback” in this offense.

“That part I really enjoy,” Herbert said, via the Los Angeles Times.

The Chargers’ coaches have said they want Herbert to be a coach on the field, and Herbert said getting himself ready for that has been a challenge this offseason.

“The tough part is memorizing and learning it all,” Herbert said. “That’s where it’s tough because you have to go in there and spend a lot of time watching film, practicing, repping it.”

Herbert had a very promising rookie season, but the team didn’t do enough to save coach Anthony Lynn’s job. The new staff thinks Herbert can do even more with more responsibility.

Justin Herbert: Chargers’ new offense puts more on the quarterback, that’s what I like originally appeared on Pro Football Talk