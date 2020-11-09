Justin Herbert and Chargers lose to Raiders on another final-play heartbreaker

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gets by Trey Pipkins III and tries to sack Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the first half of Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers didn’t blow another double-digit lead, mostly because they never had one.

Instead, they lost in another dramatic way, falling on a replay review on the final play of the game.

Officials originally called Justin Herbert’s four-yard pass to Donald Parham Jr. a touchdown. A booth review changed the call because the ball came loose as the tight end hit the ground out of bounds, and the Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 31-26 at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers fell to 2-6 and have lost nine consecutive AFC West games. Entering Sunday, they had squandered leads of at least 16 points in four games in a row.

On the play right before the near-touchdown, the Chargers also almost scored.

Herbert threw a lob toward the back corner of the end zone to Mike Williams that the Chargers receiver had in his hands until Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson knocked the ball loose.

Herbert finished 28 for 42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Keenan Allen caught nine passes for 103 yards.

The Chargers opened a 17-14 lead at halftime but struggled to slow down the Las Vegas offense.

The Raiders moved ahead with a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the third quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr hit Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller for the scores. Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward gave up 98 yards on two receptions during the touchdown drives.

The Chargers closed to within 28-20 on a 29-yard field goal by Michael Badgley with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

They edged closer six minutes into the third quarter when Herbert hit fullback Gabe Nabers for a four-yard score. Herbert was shaken up on the play and had to come out with the Chargers down 28-26.

Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers' veteran backup quarterback, entered for the two-point conversion attempt, but the play failed.

After a muffed punt by Chargers rookie K.J. Hill, Las Vegas cashed in with a field goal that made it 31-26 with 4:37 to go. That set up Herbert and the Chargers with one final shot.

The Chargers took their 17-14 lead into halftime thanks to a late individual effort by Jerry Tillery.

The second-year defensive lineman sacked Carr, causing a fumble. Tillery then fell on the ball at the Las Vegas 27-yard line with eight seconds left in the second quarter.

Badgley converted from 45 yards out to give the Chargers their three-point edge.

The Chargers’ first-half touchdowns came on a five-yard run by Kalen Ballage in his Chargers debut and a 27-yard Herbert-to-Allen connection.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.