Justin Herbert and the Chargers get another talented pass-catcher in free agency

The trend of free-agent pass-catchers wanting to move to Los Angeles to play football with Oregon legend Justin Herbert is continuing.

This past weekend, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett announced his signing with the Chargers, joining the LA offense that is looking to stack the deck in order to compete in what is a brutally tough AFC West division.

This is not Everett’s first stint in LA, where he spent 4 years with the Los Angeles Rams before moving up to Seattle. In his NFL career, he has 175 catches for 1,867 yards and 12 touchdowns. Everett is the second big pass-catcher to sign with the Chargers this offseason, with wide receiver Mike Williams agreeing to a new deal with LAC and choosing to stay in the vicinity of Herbert.

