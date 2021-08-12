Justin Herbert and Charger teammates react to his Madden 22 rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

August is a beautiful time of year for football fans. High school, college, and NFL are in the midst of training camp with all their seasons beginning in September. The weekends being dedicated to nothing but football is part of the fabric of American culture.

Also part of the fabric is gaming, but more specifically, playing Madden. The franchise has been part of the football community for decades. Each summer when there’s a new version of the game, the biggest conversation among the players is their rating.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

Former Oregon and current Chargers QB Justin Herbert is one of the players hoping to see a jump in his ratings. Entering his rookie NFL season he was a 70 overall.

Based on his accomplishments of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and setting multiple rookie records, he was bound for a rating jump.

And that's just what he got -- going from a 70 to an 80. Check out his reaction below.