Justin Herbert breakdown: Consensus NFL Draft first-round pick known for relentless daily approach
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and former QB Justin Herbert talk about the Eugene native's strengths as the NFL Draft approaches. Herbert, widely projected to be a top-10 pick, describes how he takes pride in lifting up his teammates and being a leader on the girdiron. Herbert departed UO with a 29-13 record over 42 career starts while throwing a touchdown in 40 of those contests.
