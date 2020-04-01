Justin Herbert breakdown: Consensus NFL Draft first-round pick known for relentless daily approach

Pac-12 Network

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and former QB Justin Herbert talk about the Eugene native's strengths as the NFL Draft approaches. Herbert, widely projected to be a top-10 pick, describes how he takes pride in lifting up his teammates and being a leader on the girdiron. Herbert departed UO with a 29-13 record over 42 career starts while throwing a touchdown in 40 of those contests.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next