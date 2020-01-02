Justin Herbert and Brady Breeze named MVPs of the 2020 Rose Bowl

The Oregon Ducks (11-2) are the 2020 Rose Bowl champions after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers (10-4) 28-27.

Although Cristobal and the Ducks have prioritized gaining elite talent from recruiting hotbeds such as California and Florida, it was two hometown kids that made the difference in Pasadena.

Former Sheldon quarterback Justin Herbert and former Central Catholic safety Brady Breeze were named Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl, respectively.

Herbert finished the game with 138 yards passing but he took over the game with his legs rushing for three touchdowns on nine carries for 29 yards. He became the first quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a Rose Bowl since Vince Young in 2006.

"It's the best feeling in the world."



The Eugene kid leads the way with 3 rushing TDs to cap a historic career.



QB1 is the @rosebowlgame Offensive MVP 👏

#GoDucks | #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/SEi1OgDqaQ









— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 2, 2020

Some of the national media even took notice of his play.

Justin Herbert made himself some big boy 💰 tonight. A gamer. A great GM once told me -big games shrink some kids-Herbert got BIG late. Clutch. Confident. Congrats kid. #Ducks — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 2, 2020

On the other side of the football, Breeze was the easy choice for the Defensive MVP award. He finished the game with nine tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

