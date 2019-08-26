Justin Herbert and Bo Nix could be a Disney movie Pt. 2: Coach’s kids

The season opener between No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn is beginning to look like the plot of a Disney movie. Two ranked opponents in the national spotlight, led by hometown quarterbacks who have been preparing their entire football career for a moment like this.

A win for the Ducks would mark their first victory over a ranked team in a season opener since Wisconsin in 2001.

Oregon senior quarterback Justin Herbert and Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix have the opportunity to write the introduction to the 2019 football season. August 31st is the beginning of Herbert's swan song and the start of Nix's legacy.

Coach's kids returning to father's teaching

It wouldn't be a Disney movie if the stars weren't the coach's kids, right? Each quarterback grew up with acute scrutiny as a coach's kid, which helped mature Herbert and Nix into their starting roles at ranked football programs.

Bo Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback and college football coach Patrick Nix. Patrick Nix left his college coaching career, which included an offensive coordinator role at Miami, to join the high school ranks. He coached his son though all four years of his prep career in which the duo was wildly successful.

Bo Nix set Alabama state records for career total offense and touchdowns, running a similar type of spread offense that Auburn does- sometimes even identical Tigers' plays. The Nix duo led Pinson Valley to its first ever Class 6A football championship in 2017 and then came back to do it a second time in Bo's senior season. Bo earned the MVP in both championship games and became "Mr. Alabama Football" as a senior.

Safe to say, Bo Nix has been groomed to take command of the Auburn offense, down to the implementation of his high school playbook.

"Growing up my dad always said everyone's always watching, no matter where you go, what you're doing; somebody's always watching," Nix said to the Montgomery Advisor. "It's a big thing to be a quarterback at a big school, and so I'm ready. I know what it brings, and like I said, my dad and mom both went through it, so they have done a good job raising me and teaching me how to handle these situations."

Saturday marks Nix's first college football career start, while it's Herbert's 29th career start. The two quarterbacks' experience may be different but the preparation to star for their childhood dream school is not.

Before Herbert, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound passer with the powerful right arm and sneaky fast wheels, became a projected top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was a the leader of the Sheldon high school ‘Fighting Irish' and a Ducks fan.

The Eugene-native admired former quarterback Marcus Mariota's reign among others, but Herbert's calm and focused demeanor did not come from a sports idol. Herbert's approach largely came from his father, Mark Herbert, who coached Justin and his two brothers, Mitchell and Patrick, in youth sports.

"My dad had a big part of it," Herbert said in a Talkin' Ducks interview with host Jordan Kent. "He was my coach for most of my life so I picked up on things that he said and taught me."

Mark coached by four principals: Never give up; do your best; always get better; and treat people the way you want to be treated.

Was there a time where Herbert needed his father to remind him of those rules?

"Plenty of times. With your dad being the coach, you can't really get away with doing too much. He kept me on track," Herbert said.

Herbert diversified in his athletic career at Sheldon. As a senior, the quarterback was named Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He earned first-team 6A all-state honors after passing for 3,130 yards and 37 touchdowns to lead Irish to the 2015 6A state semifinals. That same year in the spring, Herbert hit .400 and earned second-team all-state first baseman honors on the way to becoming a class 6A state baseball champion.

The three-star quarterback recruit had taken to visits to Northern Arizona and Portland State when Herbert got the call from then-Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich with an offer from the program in his backyard.

He didn't hesitate and neither did his family.

"I jumped on the bandwagon as soon as I could," Herbert said.

Herbert knows Autzen Stadium just as well as Nix knows Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Saturday, both talents will take their father's teachings to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. This is where the story narrative differs.

Herbert passed on millions for one more season in an Oregon uniform with an opportunity to bestow a lasting legacy.

If not now, for Herbert and the Ducks… when?

