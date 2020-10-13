Justin Herbert becomes first rookie to throw 4 TDs on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In the first primetime start of his NFL career, Justin Herbert showed the world why Los Angeles made the correct call drafting him sixth overall during the 2020 NFL Draft.

While he was 0-3 as the starter heading into Monday night, those losses weren't his fault having narrowly lost duels against Patrick Mahomes, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tom Brady.

Well, add Monday's game to the list as the former Oregon Ducks signal-caller nearly broke through, but ultimately lost 30-27 on overtime to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Herbert was electric throwing for four touchdowns, three in the first half, 264 yards, and 7.8 yards per attempt for a quarterback rating of 122.7. He threw touchdown passes of 17 yards, 4 yards, 3 yards, and 64 yards respectively.

His four touchdowns are the most by a rookie in Monday Night Football history.

When the Saints tied the game at 27 with 47 seconds left, Herbert went to work, completing back-to-back passes to Justin Jackson before finding Mike Williams for a 29-yard completion to get into field goal range.

The play impressed his former teammate Ugo Amadi.

Wowwwwww — Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_) October 13, 2020

However, Chargers kicker Michael Badgley would hit the left upright on a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with no time remaining. Thus, the two teams went into overtime where the Saints would win after a Mike Williams 4th-and-7 reception fell short of the line to gain.

Regardless, many media members and athletes left the contest thinking that Herbert is the real deal.

Justin Herbert is going to be a really good QB for the Chargers’ next head coach. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 13, 2020

At 22 years and 216 days old, Justin Herbert is the youngest QB with 4 passing TD in Monday Night Football history.



Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino are the only other QBs 23-or-younger with 4 Pass TD in a Monday Night Football game. pic.twitter.com/xjW2Uc3pnT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2020

How is Justin Herbert is already better than Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) October 13, 2020

Justin Herbert has a bright future! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) October 13, 2020

It’s going to be really hard for Tua to have a better career than Justin Herbert if this is how he’s playing as a rookie. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) October 13, 2020

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]