Justin Herbert becomes first rookie to throw 4 TDs on Monday Night Football

Dylan Mickanen

Justin Herbert becomes first rookie to throw 4 TDs on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In the first primetime start of his NFL career, Justin Herbert showed the world why Los Angeles made the correct call drafting him sixth overall during the 2020 NFL Draft. 

While he was 0-3 as the starter heading into Monday night, those losses weren't his fault having narrowly lost duels against Patrick Mahomes, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tom Brady

Well, add Monday's game to the list as the former Oregon Ducks signal-caller nearly broke through, but ultimately lost 30-27 on overtime to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.  

Herbert was electric throwing for four touchdowns, three in the first half, 264 yards, and 7.8 yards per attempt for a quarterback rating of 122.7. He threw touchdown passes of 17 yards, 4 yards, 3 yards, and 64 yards respectively. 

His four touchdowns are the most by a rookie in Monday Night Football history. 

When the Saints tied the game at 27 with 47 seconds left, Herbert went to work, completing back-to-back passes to Justin Jackson before finding Mike Williams for a 29-yard completion to get into field goal range. 

The play impressed his former teammate Ugo Amadi.

However, Chargers kicker Michael Badgley would hit the left upright on a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with no time remaining. Thus, the two teams went into overtime where the Saints would win after a Mike Williams 4th-and-7 reception fell short of the line to gain. 

Regardless, many media members and athletes left the contest thinking that Herbert is the real deal.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]