Justin Herbert is on an astonishing Super Bowl MVP run

The Los Angeles Chargers had to start Justin Herbert against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 when a doctor somehow punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung.

The rookie from Oregon has done quite well for himself in two losses.

And an oddity is going to continue in Week 5 week should the sixth overall pick meet the New Orleans Saints Monday at the Superdome.

How about opening your career against three Super Bowl MVPs?

That is exactly what Herbert would have done should he face Drew Brees and the Saints.

He went up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 3, an overtime loss.

In Week 4, all Herbert had to do was wage an arms war with the legendary G.O.A.T., Tom Brady.

And up next on the Chargers’ docket is Brees.

Believe it or not, the run could not end at three.

The Chargers play host to the New York Jets on Oct. 18, Week 6 if you are counting.

Sam Darnold is out this week as the Jets play host to the Arizona Cardinals.

And, yes, if Darnold is out for the game with the Bolts, the starting job would continue to go to Joe Flacco. You know, the MVP of XLVII for the Baltimore Ravens.