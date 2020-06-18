Justin Herbert among Ducks, Beavers on new season of Hard Knocks

We knew Justin Herbert would be featured, tested and scrutinized in Hollywood in his first NFL season, now it turns out his rookie year as Chargers signal caller will also be caught on camera.

The NFL announced Thursday that Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the Los Angeles Rams, will be featured on the upcoming season of NFL Films and HBO's "Hard Knocks." The five-episode season premiere is set on August 11.

This year, #HardKnocks heads to Los Angeles.



Kick off a new season with the @RamsNFL and @Chargers August 11 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/OhqOESTEUv



— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 18, 2020

Other Pro Ducks that may get some screen time include Troy Hill and Johnny Mundt, as well as former Oregon State Beavers standout punter Johnny Hekker, who all play for the L.A. Rams.

This season will be unlike any Hard Knocks we've seen before. There have been challenges for NFL teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including virtual OTAs. The docuseries will likely show some innovative ways coaches Sean McVay and Anthony Lynn handle the unprecedented offseason.

Having been part of Hard Knocks before when I was with the New York Jets, my biggest takeaway from that whole experience was that you get out of it what you put into it. There's a reason that season was probably the most popular Hard Knocks ever. If you're going to do a show, do it right. You can't fake it. We didn't have a problem providing access because we built a relationship with the crew. There was a mutual trust that exists to this day with those people, and many of them will actually be working on this year's show. Broadcasting your internal business all over the world isn't something you regularly want to do, but in a year with as many challenges as this one has had, I'm glad we can be part of bringing football back to the fans this summer. -- Chargers coach Anthony Lynn

Both the Chargers and Rams are preparing to play at the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It'll be hard to top Oakland's Antonio Brown drama on Hard Knocks in 2019, but watching former Duck Herbert and veteran Tyrod Taylor compete for the Chargers starting spot will be quite the showdown. Add polarizing quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the mix and this is must-see TV.

