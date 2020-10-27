Justin Herbert among Chargers players being evacuated due to Southern California wildfires originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As wildfires continue to explode in Southern California, over 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Among those impacted by the Silverado Fire and Blue Ridge Fire burning in Orange County California are several members of the Los Angeles Chargers, including starting quarterback Justin Herbert, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Several #Chargers staff and players, including QB Justin Herbert, are among over 100,000 people evacuated from their homes amidst the Southern California wildfires, per sources. Team assisting and everyone settled in hotels. No change to preparations for Sunday’s game at Denver. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2020

Herbert, who was on the The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday morning, said he was currently in a hotel due to the fire.

Herbert is coming off one of his most memorable days in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform after securing his first win as a pro Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his fifth NFL start, Herbert completed 27 of 43 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.

But it has quickly become gloomsday for Herbert and so many Southern California residents who have fled from their neighborhoods as the two fires have scorched more than 10,000 acres collectively.

As Pelissero reports, the Chargers are assisting their players with accommodations in hotels. As of now, no changes have been made in terms of preparations for Sunday’s game which will be at Denver.