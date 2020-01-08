Justin Herbert accepts invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl

Justin Herbert may have finished his senior season at Oregon, but he's not done playing college football just yet.

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

🚨Excited to announce Oregon QB and Rose Bowl MVP Justin Herbert will be coming to Mobile in less than two weeks for the @seniorbowl.

🦆 🌹 💪💯#GoDucks #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/MViD36QfIH

— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 8, 2020

Herbert explained his decision to participate in the event to Chris Mortensen over text.

I think it's a great opportunity to go compete. I've always wanted to play in it and I'm excited about any chance I can get to go play football.

The event will take place on January 25th in Mobile, Alabama. Herbert will get to play with the best seniors in the nation for NFL coaches as the beginning of the draft process. Last year, future New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and future Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Locke played in the game; both players ended their rookie seasons as the starters for their respective franchises.

Herbert is currently rated as Pro Football Focus's No. 14 overall player in the upcoming NFL Draft, and the third overall quarterback. Given the price premium of draft capital paid for quarterbacks, the Eugene native is expected to be taken in the top half of the first round. He finished his senior season at Oregon passing for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns along with just six interceptions on his way to being named Rose Bowl MVP to end his Ducks career.

In addition to Herbert, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has also accepted his invite to the game.

