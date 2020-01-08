Justin Herbert has accepted Senior Bowl invite

The Senior Bowl has a star list of quarterbacks for its game this season.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert became the latest to accept an invite, Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, announced on Twitter.

He has joined Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Colorado’s Steven Montez, Utah State’s Jordan Love and Michigan’s Shea Patterson in committing to the all-star game.

Herbert earned Rose Bowl MVP honors, running for three touchdowns in the victory over Wisconsin. He ended the season passing for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He is projected as a first-round draft choice.

The Senior Bowl game will be played Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama. The staffs of the Bengals and Lions will coach the teams.