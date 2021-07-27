Justin Hardy signs with Bears

After trading receiver Anthony Miller to the Texans, the Bears needed another receiver on their roster.

The team signed free agent Justin Hardy on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hardy, 29, has not appeared in a game since 2019.

The Falcons drafted Hardy in the fourth round in 2015. He played five seasons in Atlanta, playing all 16 games each of his last four seasons there.

For his career, Hardy has 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

