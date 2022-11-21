Justin Hardee points finger at himself for punt-return touchdown

Justin Hardee is the special teams captain for the New York Jets. So naturally, he is taking the ending of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots very personally.

With less than 20 seconds left in regulation, the Jets were forced to punt the football back to the Patriots. At that point, overtime seemed inevitable with the game tied, 3-3.

Then, Marcus Jones happened. The Patriots’ punt returner recorded the first punt-return touchdown this season, taking Braden Mann’s kick 84 yards to the house with just five seconds left. Just like that, the Jets went from taking their shots in overtime to watching the Patriots celebrate their 14th consecutive win in the series.

There were questions as to whether or not there was a block in the back during the return, but that doesn’t matter to Hardee. He’s putting the blame on himself and taking full responsibility for the touchdown return.

“I got triple teamed, and they were triple teaming me the whole game,” Hardee said. “I’m not making that as an excuse because I beat the triple team today. But they got a good block, they got a good block, they were out front. I tried to chase him down, I obviously wasn’t close enough. I tried to track him down, and I got hit. Whether it was on the side or in the back it wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t up to my standards, it wasn’t up to the Jets standards. I put it on me. I’ll go and work harder, go in the film room more. To do whatever I can to make this team better. To make the special teams group better. It’s not all on me, it’s eleven guys on the field. But me being the captain, I’m always going to point the finger at me first.”

The loss was “crushing”, as Hardee put it, but he knows the team needs to quickly move on and get ready for the Bears in Week 12.

“However we lost, it was crushing because we lost that way. We still have seven games left, a lot of football. So it was one game, we’ve got to move on, stay positive, keep our momentum moving and get ready for Chicago. That’s out only worry right now is Chicago. This game is over with, we’ll come in tomorrow, get the corrections, all the tough love, and move on.”

Move on, they will. Next week, Justin Fields and company come to MetLife and the Jets will be inducting Darrelle Revis into their Ring of Honor. Needless to say, the atmosphere should be electric next week.

