Justin Hardee named to NFLPA All-Pro team

The NFL Players Association announced the All-Pro teams that were voted on by the players for the first time and New York Jets’ special teams captain Justin Hardee was among those honored this season.

Hardee was one of two core special teamers selected to the team, joined by Jeremy Reaves of the Washington Commanders.

Hardee was one of the top tacklers on special teams this season and was named to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time.

Two names surprisingly not on the Players’ All-Pro teams were defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. The Players votes Chris Jones and Aaron Donald to the team among interior defensive linemen while the corners selected were Pat Surtain II and Darius Slay.

While Williams and Gardner were not selected to the Players’ All-Pro, there’s still a very good chance they will make the AP All-Pro team, especially Williams, since voters will likely knock Donald for missing six games while Williams only missed one.

Still, a much-deserved recognition for Hardee in what was an incredible season.

Here is the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, via the NFL Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KyeqjecgEG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

