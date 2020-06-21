Justin Haley wins at Talladega for first Xfinity victory

Justin Haley won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega in a three-lap shootout to score his first career Xfinity victory.

The Kaulig Racing driver beat teammate Ross Chastain, Jeb Burton, Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt.

Haley’s win comes in his 47th Xfinity start and gives him wins in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

“First of all I want to dedicate the win to Nick Harrison and the Harrison family, he started this journey with me last year in my rookie year, losing him was pretty big,” Haley told FS1, referring to his former crew chief who died unexpectedly in July of last year. “This is an incredible day. Emotionally, I’m fighting for a ride, fighting for the next time I get in a race car next year. Anytime you can win definitely helps.”

Haley, 21, is the third first-time winner this season, joining Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. This was also the third race in 2020 where the winner won with a last-lap pass.

Chastain’s second-place finish earned him the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

The Dash 4 Cash lineup for next Sunday’s race at Pocono is Haley, Chastain, Cindric and Alex Labbe.

The final run to the checkered flag was set up by a large wreck on the frontstretch with nine laps to go. It began when Gragson was turned from contact with his teammate, Justin Allgaier. Other drivers involved were Brandon Jones, Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider and Tommy Joe Martins.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

More: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Jeb Burton’s third-place finish is his best Xfinity finish in his 34th start. He started in the rear after his car failed inspection three times … Brett Moffitt’s fifth-place finish is his best Xfinity result in 12-career starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Sieg finished 30th he had multiple tire issues early in the race … Chase Briscoe finished 18th and Riley Herbst finished 37th after they were in a wreck on Lap 77. The wreck started when Brett Moffitt turned Herbst from contact on the frontstretch … Harrison Burton was eliminated and finished 32nd after he was in a multi-car wreck with 18 laps to go. He had started the season with a rookie record 10 straight top-10 finishes.

WHAT’S NEXT: Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 28 on FS1

