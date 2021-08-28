Justin Haley wins at Daytona in thrilling Xfinity Series finish

Justin Haley used a combination of teammates and strategy to win Saturday’s Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway, tallying the fourth win of his Xfinity Series career — each coming at a superspeedway. Saturday’s action was a continuation of the scheduled Friday night event postponed due to weather.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

With less than 10 laps remaining, Haley synched up with Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton to push Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell out of the lead. Allmendinger led the most laps on the day, but it was Haley who edged him out right at the finish line for his first win of the season.

Allmendinger was the runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, Burton and Daniel Hemric to round out the top five. Bell finished sixth.

Austin Cindric, the series’ points leader entering Daytona, was involved in an incident with Myatt Snider in Stage 1, sending the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Cindric into the wall and out of the race. After a recent hot streak kept veteran Allmendinger in the regular-season title hunt, Saturday’s effort was enough to propel him into the unofficial points lead.

During Friday night’s action, playoff-hopeful Brandon Jones exited early with overheating issues caused by debris on the grille of his No. 19 JGR Toyota. Michael Annett returned to the No. 1 JR Motorsports seat for the first time since Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International. He finished 30th.

RELATED: Xfinity Series schedule

Haley’s win locks him into the playoffs. With their finishes, Hemric and Harrison Burton have also clinched playoff spots.

Just three races remain before the start of the Xfinity Series Playoffs, beginning with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway next Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App and MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.