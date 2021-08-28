Justin Haley squeezes out a win over teammates at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Coming to the checkered flag, Justin Haley nudged his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet just ahead of his teammates A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton in a thrilling three-wide finish in the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The blink-of-an-eye .023-second victory marked the fourth […]
