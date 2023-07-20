Justin Haley to join Rick Ware Racing beginning in 2024 Cup Series season

Rick Ware Racing announced Thursday that it has signed Justin Haley to a multi-year contract to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning with the 2024 season.

Haley, currently in his third season at the sport’s top level, has spent the last two years driving for Kaulig Racing in the No. 31 entry. His lone win in the series came in 2019 at Daytona International Speedway with Spire Motorsports.

RELATED: Justin Haley’s driver page | Remaining Cup Series schedule

“This is a great day for our team on many levels,” Rick Ware said in a team release. “Having someone with Justin‘s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together. His versatility as a driver in multiple series, the continuity we can build around Justin and the respect amongst his peers will pay great dividends for our team. He will be a great teammate for the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.”

The move to Rick Ware Racing will see Haley swap out his Chevrolet bowtie for Ford’s Blue Oval for the first time in his Cup Series career. The organization currently fields two full-time entries in the series; the No. 51 and 15.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”