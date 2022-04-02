Justin Haley will not be allowed to qualify after inspection failures

RICHMOND, Va. – Justin Haley will start at the back of the 37-car field in Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway because his car failed inspection three times Friday.

He will not be allowed to qualify to qualify and must serve a pass-through penalty after the start of the race. Haley’s team also had a crew member ejected and lost its pit stall selection.

The Kaulig Racing car was one of six cars that failed at least two times.

The cars of Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger each failed twice. Each team had a crew member ejected and lost its pit stall selection.

Cup qualifying is from 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Cup race is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

