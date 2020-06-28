Justin Haley held two laps for aggressive driving at Pocono, called to NASCAR hauler

Justin Haley’s hopes for a $100,000 bonus took a significant hit after a run-in with Riley Herbst left him with a two-lap penalty for rough driving in Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Haley’s Kaulig Racing No. 11 Chevrolet had brushed with Herbst’s Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota exiting Turn 3, but Haley initiated further contact by veering left, bringing out the caution flag on Lap 49 in the 90-lap Pocono Green 225.

Herbst’s car tapped the frontstraight wall but stayed in the race. Haley, who scored his first Xfinity win last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, pitted during the yellow flag, but race officials held him for two laps as a penalty for over-aggressive driving.

Haley and crew chief Alex Yontz were also summoned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series hauler for a post-race consultation. Haley would go on to finish 23rd, while Herbst rebounded with a top-10 finish in ninth.

Haley was one of four drivers eligible for Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash bonus along with Ross Chastain, Alex Labbe and Austin Cindric. Chastain took the $100,000 bonus at Pocono.