Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

Jim Utter
Motorsport

A 17-car wreck on Lap 118 of a scheduled 160, considerably narrowed the list of contenders for the win in Sunday’s rain-delayed Coke Zero Sugar 400, but when the race was finally called for weather after 127 laps it was Xfinity Series driver Justin Haley who earned the win.

After the wreck, Kurt Busch emerged as the leader but elected to pit under caution. Just as he and others headed down pit road, lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the track placed the race under a red-flag.

Busch pitting had moved Haley’s No. 77 Chevrolet – typically a back-marker in most races – into the top spot. He was running 27th before the wreck.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Since the race never restarted and two stages had been completed to make the event official, Haley was declared the winner.

Haley, 20, is a fulltime competitor in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. He won four races in the Truck Series last season and finished third in the series standings.

One year ago, Haley lost the July Xfinity race at Daytona when he was penalized for passing for the lead after going below the double yellow line, handing the win to Kyle Larson.

William Byron ended up finishing second Sunday at Daytona, Jimmie Johnson third, Ty Dillon fourth and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Tifft and Kurt Busch.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Joey Logano was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop.

On the restart on Lap 106, Joey Logano was followed by Newman, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott.

Newman briefly took the lead on the restart only to see Austin Dillon reclaim it with a shove from Logano before the completion of the first green lap.

With 50 laps to go, Logano moved head on the outside line to reclaim the lead.

A three-wide move off Lap 112 put Paul Menard into the lead and when the cars entered Turn 1 on Lap 113, Denny Hamlin powered into the top spot.

With 45 laps remaining, Hamlin maintain a small advantage over Austin Dillon with Jones running close behind in third.

On Lap 118, Austin Dillon appeared to try to blocking an advance from Bowyer entering Turn 1 which erupted into an incident that collected at least 17 cars.

Among the others collected were Hamlin, Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Larson, Alex Bowman, Jones, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Paul Menard, Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“He just kept coming down to try to block,” said Bowyer of Austin Dillon. “What can you do? That was pretty foolish, a mess that (Dillon) created.”

Kurt Busch emerged as the leader following the massive wreck but elected to pit. Just before the race was going to restart, it was red-flagged with lightning strikes took place within 8 miles of the track.

At the time of the red flag, Haley, was in the lead, followed by Byron, Johnson, Ty Dillon and Newman.

The red flag was close to being lifted after about an hour delay but lightning was reported again within an 8-mile radius, which forced another 30-minute delay.

NASCAR finally called the race just after 5 p.m. ET when a severe thunderstorm drenched the track with heavy rain.

Read Also:

Bowyer calls Dillon's block "foolish" after 17-car wreck

1

77

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

127

 

1

2

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

127

132'26.315

 

3

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

127

132'26.924

 

4

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

127

132'27.294

 

5

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

127

132'27.715

 

6

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

127

132'28.101

 

7

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

127

132'28.727

 

8

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

127

132'28.728

1

9

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

127

132'28.729

 

10

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

127

132'28.730

8

11

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

127

132'28.731

 

12

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

Ford

127

132'28.732

 

13

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

127

132'28.733

 

14

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

127

132'28.734

3

15

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

127

132'31.586

 

16

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

127

132'33.662

1

17

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

127

132'34.352

1

18

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

127

132'35.393

 

19

62

United States
United States

 Brendan Gaughan 

Chevrolet

126

1 lap

 

20

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

126

1 lap

 

21

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

126

1 lap

 

22

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

126

1 lap

 

23

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

125

2 laps

 

24

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

125

2 laps

2

25

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

125

2 laps

41

26

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

125

2 laps

5

27

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

Chevrolet

125

2 laps

 

28

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Ford

124

3 laps

 

29

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

124

3 laps

12

30

27

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

122

5 laps

 

31

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

Toyota

121

6 laps

 

32

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

119

 

1

33

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

118

 

46

34

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

118

 

3

35

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

118

 

3

36

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

118

 

1

37

15

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

108

19 laps

 

38

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

86

41 laps

 

39

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

85

42 laps

 

40

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

83

 

 

What to Read Next

Back