Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

A 17-car wreck on Lap 118 of a scheduled 160, considerably narrowed the list of contenders for the win in Sunday’s rain-delayed Coke Zero Sugar 400, but when the race was finally called for weather after 127 laps it was Xfinity Series driver Justin Haley who earned the win.

After the wreck, Kurt Busch emerged as the leader but elected to pit under caution. Just as he and others headed down pit road, lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the track placed the race under a red-flag.

Busch pitting had moved Haley’s No. 77 Chevrolet – typically a back-marker in most races – into the top spot. He was running 27th before the wreck.

Since the race never restarted and two stages had been completed to make the event official, Haley was declared the winner.

Haley, 20, is a fulltime competitor in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. He won four races in the Truck Series last season and finished third in the series standings.

One year ago, Haley lost the July Xfinity race at Daytona when he was penalized for passing for the lead after going below the double yellow line, handing the win to Kyle Larson.

William Byron ended up finishing second Sunday at Daytona, Jimmie Johnson third, Ty Dillon fourth and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Tifft and Kurt Busch.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Joey Logano was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop.

On the restart on Lap 106, Joey Logano was followed by Newman, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott.

Newman briefly took the lead on the restart only to see Austin Dillon reclaim it with a shove from Logano before the completion of the first green lap.

With 50 laps to go, Logano moved head on the outside line to reclaim the lead.

A three-wide move off Lap 112 put Paul Menard into the lead and when the cars entered Turn 1 on Lap 113, Denny Hamlin powered into the top spot.

Let's just watch that three-wide battle for the lead one more time. Shall we?#CokeZeroSugar400 | @DISupdates | : NBC pic.twitter.com/fCpbMwvwjF — #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) July 7, 2019

With 45 laps remaining, Hamlin maintain a small advantage over Austin Dillon with Jones running close behind in third.

On Lap 118, Austin Dillon appeared to try to blocking an advance from Bowyer entering Turn 1 which erupted into an incident that collected at least 17 cars.

Among the others collected were Hamlin, Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Larson, Alex Bowman, Jones, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Paul Menard, Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“He just kept coming down to try to block,” said Bowyer of Austin Dillon. “What can you do? That was pretty foolish, a mess that (Dillon) created.”

Kurt Busch emerged as the leader following the massive wreck but elected to pit. Just before the race was going to restart, it was red-flagged with lightning strikes took place within 8 miles of the track.

At the time of the red flag, Haley, was in the lead, followed by Byron, Johnson, Ty Dillon and Newman.

The red flag was close to being lifted after about an hour delay but lightning was reported again within an 8-mile radius, which forced another 30-minute delay.

NASCAR finally called the race just after 5 p.m. ET when a severe thunderstorm drenched the track with heavy rain.

