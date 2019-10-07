Justin Haley drives No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at Dover International Speedway

Justin Haley placed fourth in the Use Your Melon Driver Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway, adding 42 points to his season total.

Haley now sits at No. 10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2076 points. He’s collected four top-five finishes in 2019.

Cole Custer came away with the victory in the race, with Justin Allgaier finishing second, and Austin Cindric crossing the finish line third. Chase Briscoe followed in fifth.

Allgaier came away victorious in each of the race’s first two stages.

Haley qualified in 11th position at 155.112 mph. He’s still looking for career victory No. 1, but boasts four top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured six cautions and 33 caution laps. There were nine lead changes.

Ford added 40 points to its season totals with Custer’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1041 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1028. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1016 points on the season.

