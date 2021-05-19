Justin Haley cleared to return for Xfinity race at COTA

Kaulig Racing confirmed Wednesday that Justin Haley is medically cleared to return to competition for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

In accordance with NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, Haley was held out of both his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series and No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series last weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Haley is listed as driver for the No. 77 Spire Cup car again this weekend at COTA.

At Dover, Camping World Truck Series regular Zane Smith replaced Haley in the Xfinity race. Smith and Brandon Jones were eliminated in a crash at Lap 68.

Xfinity part-timer Josh Berry replaced Haley for the Dover Cup race. Berry finished 30th in his premier division debut.

Competition update regarding the No. 11 car pic.twitter.com/Ah7sTanmoK — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 19, 2021

