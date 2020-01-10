Justin Haley to attempt run at Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner Justin Haley will pilot the No. 16 Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Kaulig Racing‘s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) debut.

Kaulig Racing, which recently announced the team will be fielding three entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway with Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger, is thrilled to have the opportunity to attempt the Daytona 500 at the World Center of Racing.

RELATED: Daytona Speedweeks schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I am super excited to attempt not only our first NASCAR Cup Series race, but our first Daytona 500!” exclaimed team owner, Matt Kaulig. “To be competing at the World Center of Racing on the main stage is incredible, especially for our team that began just four years ago. I have all the confidence in the world that Justin Haley will make everyone at Kaulig Racing proud and truly let everyone know that Kaulig Racing is here to compete.”

In the series‘ most recent visit to Daytona Beach last July, Haley shocked the racing world by winning the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 in a race that will go down in the record books as one of the biggest upsets in NASCAR history.

“I am eager to try and qualify for the Daytona 500,” said Haley. “It is an honor for me to compete for a starting spot in Kaulig Racing‘s first NASCAR Cup Series race. The F.O.E. has been with me since 2016. The Eagles were on my car when I won in July at Daytona, so it‘s a great fit for them to be back on my car as we try to lock ourselves into the Daytona 500.”

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international non-profit organization, is a family of nearly 700,000 members throughout North America, dedicated to raising money for charity through a variety of social events. Unlike other nonprofit organizations, 100 percent of the $10 million raised by Eagles each year goes directly to the individuals and communities who need it most.

Story continues

“We couldn‘t be happier to partner with Justin and Kaulig Racing in their Daytona 500 effort,” said F.O.E. Grand Worthy President Ron Malz. “Last year‘s win at Daytona was the highlight of our 15-plus years in NASCAR and our members are excited for a chance to replicate that feat in the sport‘s signature race.”

During his 2019 NXS rookie season, Haley recorded 20 top 10s and four top fives, including a runner-up finish last July at Daytona. The season also marked the team‘s best overall effort since its inception in 2016.

“Kaulig Racing has made continuous strides to be competitive in the Xfinity Series in the past few years,” said team President, Chris Rice. “In 2018, we fielded two cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Then in 2019, we not only fielded two cars for multiple races, but we added a third entry at Daytona in July and got our first win with Ross Chastain. As we continue to grow, I feel it is time to go to Daytona and compete in the Cup Series.”

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 PM EST on FOX. Preceding the Daytona 500, Haley will compete in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 with teammates Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger on Saturday, February 15 at 2:30 PM EST on FS1.