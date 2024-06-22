Justin Haire named head baseball coach at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State hired Justin Haire to be the next head baseball coach, the school announced Friday.

Haire, who was Campbell’s head coach for the last ten seasons, becomes the 13th head coach in program history and signed a five-year contract with the Buckeyes. During his time with the Camels, he won 317 games, including four Big South Tournament titles and seven NCAA tournament contest, and is a four-time winner of the Big South Coach of the Year award. He also led Campbell to five straight regular season conference championships.

“We are so excited to welcome Justin Haire and his family to Ohio State to lead our baseball program into a new era,” Ohio State’s incoming athletics director Ross Bjork said. “We had a tremendous amount of interest in this position from successful coaches around the country, so it was exciting to see this search unfold.”

A native of Hamilton, Ohio, Haire played at Bowling Green for two seasons and was part of the 2001 MAC East Division championship team before finishing his collegiate playing career at the University of Indianapolis.

“Coach Haire’s successful career as a head coach and track record of winning games in the NCAA Tournament made us stand up and take notice, and his deep Ohio roots are an added bonus,” Bjork said. “We believe Ohio State baseball can be a Big Ten contender and make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament under Justin’s leadership, and we are fired up for him to start here in Columbus.”

Thirteen of Haire’s players became MLB draftees and 18 signed professional contracts with MLB organizations. Before becoming head coach at Campbell, he spent seven seasons on the Camels’ coaching staff in various roles, including recruiting coordinator, assistant coach and associate head coach.

