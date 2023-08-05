Justin Gainey recaps Tennessee basketball's second exhibition vs. Lithuania
Tennessee basketball won its second exhibition against Lithuania on Saturday in Florence, Italy.
Tennessee basketball won its second exhibition against Lithuania on Saturday in Florence, Italy.
Simone Biles is back.
This might be the best fight MLB has seen since Rougned Odor.
Will Diaz become the first MMA fighter to beat Paul?
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options for Sunday's early morning match.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Both teams had little trouble in their first knockout-round games.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Rob Font took a year off from MMA after a pair of losses and gained a new perspective on the sport given his daughter, Emerald Monroe Font, was born during his sabbatical.
England has become the new favorite to win the tournament after the USWNT was second in Group E.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
Aaron Blom is one of seven college athletes in the state of Iowa to be accused of making illegal bets.
"Any responsible business would address these matters directly, especially when it comes to the most important and valuable group within the business: the working athletes," the NFLPA's statement said.